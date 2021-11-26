Nedbank Cup confirms qualifiers draw for NFD teams

Johannesburg – The National First Division (NFD) teams will go head-to-head to qualify for the competitive Nedbank Cup 2021/22, following announcement of the draw on Friday.

Out of the 16 teams, only eight teams will make it to the overall 32 teams to battle for the domestic cup.

In the country’s top-flight, all 16-teams will automatically be drawn in the tournament, while eight teams from NFD and the ABC Motsepe League will also take part respectively.

The winner for the tournament will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In 2019, the NFD made history when TS Galaxy stunned mighty Kaizer Chiefs in the finals of the tournament to become the very first team from NFD to win the Nedbank Cup.

The Nedbank qualification competition draw results:

Jomo Cosmos vs Uthongathi FC

Tshakuma FC VS Cape Town All Stars

Richards Bay vs Polokwane City FC

Venda Football Academy vs Pretoria Callies

University of Pretoria vs Hungry Lions

Platinum City Rovers vs Cape Town Spurs

TS Sporting vs JDR Stars

Black Leopards vs Free State Stars

The competition will be played on 14 and 15 December 2021. Full fixture details will be announced in due course.

The competition is hailed as the exclusive one in South African football, as this tournament brings three competitive leagues together under the same table.

