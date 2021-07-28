Nathi Mthethwa has high praise for Team SA at the Olympics

Johannesburg – Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag for winning the country’s first silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Congratulations to our first two silver medalists, who have done an exceptional job at elevating women’s sport on the globe.

“With the calibre of athletes representing South Africa at the 2020 Olympics, I am confident we will continue to make an impact. I wish the rest of the athletes all of the best and I certainly look forward to their participation,” Minister Mthethwa said on Tuesday.

This as Schoenmaker collected a silver medal during the swimming 100m breaststroke, coming second to American, Lydia Jakoby.

Buitendag collected silver in the women’s surfing finals, falling short to Carissa Moore who walked away with the gold medal. Buitendag remained the only participant at the Olympics who is currently not competing in the Surfing World Tour.

Meanwhile, Schoenmaker remains the first South African female swimmer to win an Olympic medal since Penny Heyns who collected bronze at the 2000 Olympic Games.

“Walking out of the competition as the first silver medalist, I am hopeful will serve as a motivation for my country as we are currently going through difficult times.

“I am hopeful that my win will serve as an inspiration to all South Africans that even if we are experiencing challenges, we can still succeed,” said Schoenmaker after pocketing her silver medal.

