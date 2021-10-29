MTN8 fiery contest: Sundowns hailed as title favorites over The Citizens

Johannesburg – As the winner-takes all match is set to take the toll on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns are hailed as title favorites ahead of their clash over Cape Town City.

The two teams will face off in what is labeled as a battle rifle of the MTN8 final, where 2 000 spectators will be allowed to be given an opportunity to watch the final live at the Moses Mabhida stadium.

However, the Premier Soccer League announced that only ‘special accredited and dignitaries’ will be given entry to the stadium and not football fans.

The PSL released a statement that read as follows on Thursday:

Read the statement below:

In accordance with the approval granted by the department of Sport, Arts and Culture in terms of the directives issued by the minister of Sport, Arts and Culture on 15 October 2021, a total number of 2000 people will be allowed to attend the MTN8 final on Saturday, 30 October 2021.

The attendees will be made up of tickets issued to sponsors of the league as per contractual obligations, MTN8 finalist member clubs’ allocation, and accredited personnel (working staff, members of the media, players, technical team members and match officials).

Due to the above-mentioned factors, there will be no tickets available for sale.

As provided in the directives, all attendees must be fully vaccinated and adhere to all Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing.

While Masandawana is gearing up for a mouthwatering journey to Durban, the team has prepared themselves to fight to get their hands on the elusive MTN8 trophy.

Currently, Bafana Ba Style have been doing well in the DStv Premiership table, sitting comfortably in the top flight with 19 points, while The Citizen had an awful start of the season.

The last time The Brazilians tasted success in the top 8 competition was back in 2007.

This time around, they will be up in arms to register the title in their trophy cabinet, as they have claimed every piece of silverware available both domestically and continentally.

The kick-off for the match is at 18:00.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba