Motsepe breaks silence on rumoured postponement of next year’s Afcon

Johannesburg – The African Football Chief Patrice Motsepe has spoken out on the alleged postponement of the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon), refuting the claims as malicious, indicating that the tournament will continue.

Motsepe’s sentiments comes after reports emerged that, with the enormous surge of Covid-19 cases, the tournament might be postponed yet again.

The tournament was set to start on 9th January in Cameroon.

The 2021 tournament dates have changed twice, first because of fears that torrential seasonal rains could affect the tight schedule, and then because of the pandemic.

“I am going to watch, on the 9th of January, Cameroon and Burkina Faso (in the opening match),” Motsepe said, dispelling rumours that the already delayed continental showpiece could fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Motsepe was joined at the press briefing by the newly elected head of the Cameroon football federation Samuel Eto’o.

“I will also be there when the trophy is handed over by Eto’o” after the competition’s final game on February 6, Motsepe remained resolute.

The mining tycoon, however revealed that there’s dangers presented by the new variant that pushes up the high number of positive cases.

“Omicron is an enormous challenge,” Motsepe said, guaranteeing that nobody would be allowed to set foot in the stadiums without a negative PCR test.

Motsepe is currently in Cameroon, with reports suggesting he is in town to read the event’s last rites.

His visit to Cameroon under three weeks from the opening match, followed last week’s threat from Europe’s top clubs not to release players due to concerns over the COVID-safety protocols.

