More woes for ailing Chiefs as five more personnel tests positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg – Following the club’s outbreak of confirmed Covid-19 cases at the Glamour Boys last week, more woes are hindering the club’s progress as more five cases has been reported.

The Amakhosi faced a backslash of 31 positive cases last week, and this led to the club failing to honour the match against Cape Town City this past Sunday.

With five more people testing positive for the virus, the total number of reported cases at the Gold and Black outfit has equaled to 36.

With the club being plagued with positive cases, the club has now announced that it will pull out of Golden Arrows clash that was scheduled for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Glamour Boys appealed to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to have all their remaining games for the remainder of December to be postponed.

In a statement on Tuesday, the club said: “Following further consultations with the medical department and management regarding the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak that occurred at the Kaizer Chiefs Village last week, Kaizer Chiefs is unable to travel for the scheduled league match against Lamontville Golden Arrows.”

Chiefs are still awaiting for outcome of its request to have their matches postponed.

Earlier on PSL’s chairman Dr Irvin Khoza revealed that the Chiefs matter is under consideration.

“We’re dealing with a process on this mater, not the sensations. We want to give to give this matter the attention it deserves,” said Khoza.

