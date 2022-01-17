Mnqithi, Mokwena scoops third successive DStv monthly accolades

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mnqithi and Rhulani Mokwena have claimed third successive monthly accolades as part of honouring their esteemed work for the last quarter.

The unstoppable trio of Mnqithi, Mokwena, and Komphela has seen the Ka Bo Yellow outfit continuing with their on-form yet again in this 2021/22 DStv Premiership season, as they lead the top-flight with 44 points.

The co-coaches of the defending league champions picked up the December award after an

impressive run last month when they led Mamelodi Sundowns to four victories and two draws in the seven matches they played.

They suffered their first loss of the season away to AmaZulu.

Royal AM, SuperSport United, Baroka FC were all beaten and the highlight of the Brazilians’

good run in December came when they thumped title rivals Orlando Pirates at home.

In the seven games they conceded 7 goals, hitting the back of the net 12 times, to end the month and year 14-points clear of second-placed Pirates.

The co-coaches were praised for their good squad rotation and grinding out results in a tough period ahead of the mid-season break.

Marumo Gallants new coach Dan Masilela, who brought positive changes to the club in

December, gave Mngqithi and Mokwena a good tussle during the judging session but fell short on the votes.

Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids of Orlando Pirates, also received acknowledgment.

After playing a stellar role for Sundowns in December, Andile Jali was named the DStv

Premiership player of the Month.

The midfielder beat his teammate Peter Shalulile, Kwame Peprah of Orlando Pirates, Chippa United’s Eva Nga, and Royal AM forward Victor Letsoalo to the award.

He was a marvel to watch as he bossed the Sundowns’ midfield.

His experience has been invaluable during a loaded period in December.

The manner in which he broke down opponents’ attacks and in turn start build-ups to Sundowns attacks, which on some occasions led to goals, has been very impressive”.

Kaizer Chiefs young midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, saw his stunning goal, curled from his

left foot against Maritzburg United, rewarded by the fans as it was voted the DStv

Premiership Goal of the Month for December.

For their awards, Mngqithi, Mokwena and Jali, and Ngcobo will each receive a trophy and R7 000 courtesy of league sponsors, DStv.

