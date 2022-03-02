Journalist Mninawa Ntloko appointed new Safa spokesperson

The South African Football Association (Safa) has appointed veteran journalist Mninawa Ntloko as the association’s new spokesperson.

Ntloko, who has a vast experience in football, will take over from Dominic Chimhavi, who is now serving as the head of stakeholder relations.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Safa applauded the appointment of Ntloko.

“Ntloko is a veteran journalist who has spent over two decades covering sports, news and finance among others,” reads the Safa statement.

“He has worked for several titles at media company Arena Holdings and is a former sports editor at Business Day. He joins Safa with a wealth of experience and hopes to use it to contribute to the continued growth of the association.”

