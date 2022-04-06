Mngqithi identifies Swallows’ dangermen ahead of clash

After dropping two valuable points in their 0-0 draw against TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, it remains to be seen whether Kaizer Chiefs would catch up with title-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns and second-placed Royal AM.

Premiership coach’s view about Wednesday’s match:

Swallows v Sundowns (Dobsonville 7.30pm)

Downs co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi: “It’s always a challenge in all the competitions [at the same time], more so the Premiership and the CAF Champions League. We know we’re playing an opposition [Swallows] that is very awkward with a lot of very dynamic players. [Pacy winger Khethukuthula] Ndlovu on the right presents a big challenge with his speed and dribbling.”

Mngqithi identified Ndlovu, Dillon Solomons, and Ruzaigh Gamildien as the dangermen to watch in the Dube Birds side that is struggling move from the bottom half of the DStv Premiership log standings. Swallows FC are perched in 15th spot.

“They have also started using Solomons as a full-back. [Mwape] Musonda is known for his ability to finish, and they also have Gamildien up top, who always poses a lot of problems.

“We know the challenges they might bring to us, but we have to understand that we have a big responsibility to make sure that we achieve our target as a team. As it is now, we have a bigger responsibility to win the next two matches of this cycle because we haven’t really done well in this cycle.”

Mngqithi explained further: “For us, that [the Dube Birds’ league position] is never important because every team that plays against Sundowns brings their A-game. They are intrinsically motivated to give their best for many reasons. So, ours is to always make sure that we give every match we’re playing the respect.

“We want to make sure that we don’t give them time to think and maybe explore some of our areas of weakness. The intensity of our games is always expected to be very high because of our game model, so based on that, we are then forced to look into the match itself and forget about the position of the opposition.”

Wednesday’s PSL fixtures

Baroka v AmaZulu (Peter Mokaba, 5pm); Golden Arrows v Stellenbosch (Princess Magogo, 5pm); Royal AM v Marumo Gallants (Chatsworth, 5pm); Sekhukhune United v Orlando Pirates (Ellis Park, 5.30pm); Maritzburg United v Cape Town City (Harry Gwala, 7.30pm); Swallows v Mamelodi Sundowns (Dobsonville, 7.30pm).

