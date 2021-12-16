MEC Anroux Marais acknowledges provincial sport legends

Johannesburg – The Western Cape MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, honoured 18 sporting legends at an award ceremony in Paarl on Wednesday.

The Sports Legends Awards ceremony was hosted by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport to officially acknowledge sporting legends who contributed to the development and growth of the sport in the province and country at large.

Legends are over 50 years of age and are nominated according to criteria such as their contributions to transformation in sport.

Class of Sport Legends 2021 consisted of:

1. Mlungisi Sidwell Madlingozi

2. Michael John William Noone

3. Zoran Slavkovic

4. Cherzeley Granville Zyster

5. Colbin Yabo

6. William Heinrich Benn

7. Isaac Arthur David Raubenheimer

8. Mathemba Sheasby Ndlumbini

9. Rosetta Baartman

10. Eileen Christina Fortuin

11. Maria Magdelena Horn

12. Christina Susanna Muller

13. Marina Bothma

14. Buyisile Kilifele

15. Norman Harold Cloete

16. Amanda Stripp

17. Abdul Majiet Sait

18. Dr. Kevin James Du Plooy

“Indeed, a highlight of the DCAS calendar, we are delighted to again be able to officially acknowledge our own living legends, who have given up years of their lives to ensure that we build a better society through sport. Now more than ever, the roles of individuals who shaped the sport in the province should be celebrated and we are therefore privileged to officially recognize our sporting legends and encourage our youth to follow in their footsteps. Their legacy has paved the way for future sporting stars and showcased in real terms the integral significance of sport in the communities we serve.

“We wholeheartedly thank our sporting legends in attendance and are mindful of those who cannot join us today, as we pay homage to their efforts to use sport as a tool for positive development and to heal a once divided society.

“From the various regions of the Western Cape, we commend them for the momentous roles they have played in shaping sport during difficult circumstances and trying times. It is to these men and women that we should look to and seek advice from when we find ourselves in uncharted waters as they have weathered many a storm and accumulated a wealth of experience and now should be acknowledged as the wisest amongst us,” said MEC Marais during the keynote address.

