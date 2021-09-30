Marumo Gallants suspends trio players amid ‘salary cuts saga’

Johannesburg – The Limpopo side, Marumo Gallants have temporarily relieved three of their players from their duties with immediate effect over serious allegations.

According to the club, three players namely, Tholang Masegela (midfielder), Aluwani Nedzamba (forward), and Simon Mamudzidi (goalkeeper) were served with suspension letters following a disciplinary meeting called by senior management.

“You are hereby suspended from the club activities with immediate effect due to the seriousness of the allegations. Charges and date of the hearing will be communicated to you soon,” read the issued statement on Wednesday.

However, the club did not detail the cause of suspension to the trio.

“Management will not discuss the reasons of the suspension now as this is still an internal matter,” the club highlighted.

Defending the club’s decision to not disclose the burning issue at the ‘Bahlabane Ba Ntwa’, the club’s spokesperson, Rufus Matsena, says the management will respond to media queries once the matter has been addressed officially, as it is alleged that these are serious allegations against the three.

Reports emerging, state that the charges pinned on the trio are related to the salary cuts saga, after three players raised the matter to the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU).

It alleged that they approached SAFPU for intervention, and prior to this the club has learnt with dismay about the approach undertaken, the management then decided to suspend all three.

Thomas Lethoba