Marumo Gallants progress to second preliminary round of CAF Confed Cup

Johannesburg – Marumo Gallants advanced to the following round of the CAF Confederation Cup after securing a 3-0 win over Futuro Rulers on Friday night.

A brace from Celimpilo Ngema and a late finisher from Thabo Mnyamane thrashed the Equatoguinean side in the first preliminary round of CAF Confederation, with an aggregate score line, 4-2.

This means that Sébastien Migné side came back strong this time around from their previous first leg loss to Futuro Rulers, when they lost 2-1.

Gallants came to the encounter hungry for more goals, as they wasted no time in dragging themselves back into the encounter when Ngema found back of the net 27th minutes of the first half.

The Gallants went to to the half time leading by one goal, however, in the second round of the encounter, Migné lads came back stronger as they toppled goals after another.

Man of the moment, Ngema fired his brace in 64th minutes of the encounter and helped his side to lead the aggregate score line.

It was not over when former SuperSport United maestro midfielder took charge of the victory as he scored a beautiful goal in 79th minutes that secured progression to second round of Confed Cup for the Gallants.

“I am very happy that we advance to the next round of the competition, although it was not easy to comeback on the first leg but we managed to pull through,” Migné said post-match interview.

“We are proud of goals we scored and superb clean sheets, it became a huge difference from our previous encounter,” he added.

The Gallants will now battle with Congolese’ giants AS Vita Club in October.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba