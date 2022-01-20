Malema: ‘Mthethwa must open stadiums now, our people are hungry!’

Johannesburg – The Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) leader Julius Malema has hit out at sports and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa for his stance on not wanting to allow fans into stadiums, despite the Disaster Management Act allowing for 2 000 spectators to be at sporting venues.

This comes after Mthethwa lashed out at Malema yesterday, hinting out that the EFF’s picket people’s campaign against his department is a strange attack to tarnish the image of his department.

In his statement, Mthethwa addressed that his department is not responsible for opening of stadiums.

“For a party that claims to be made up of academically acclaimed characters, it just boggles the mind what deduction could have brought EFF to conclude that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is the go-to spot,” said Mthethwa in a statement.

While addressing a large crowd gathered at the department of sports, arts and culture in Pretoria, Malema said the party is calling out on government to reconsider opening stadiums, as economy has hampered with lives of South Africans who rely on stadiums for a living.

“We are here to demand opening of stadiums with immediate effect. We say to Mthethwa, our children are no longer going to school because their stomachs are empty open stadiums now,” said Malema.

[HAPPENING NOW]: People’s picket at the DSAC to demand for the opening of stadiums. #EFFSPortsArtsAndCulturePicket https://t.co/rwAUdOfg6S — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 20, 2022

Malema further addressed that the party will continue with endless marches until their plea is heard.

“In weeks time, if they don’t open. We will be going to SAFA. And even find our way to FNB stadium and sleep there. And wake up the next day and show them that we are still alive,” Malema said.

Malema said street vendors who sells food at stadiums are heavily affected, as they no longer have an income.

“Our people used to rely on matches that takes place in stadiums, because during that moment, they will no they will be able to buy bread to put on table with a support from football fans,” said Malema.

“We are here to fight for all workers in stadiums, and there’s no worker that will be retrenched, because of the reckless action taken by Ramaphosa’s led government,” said Malema.

He addressed that South Africans had to endure hardships of the pandemic for the past two years, and the government done nothing to be considerate for those who rely to stadium for a living.

Amongst those that joined the EFF’s march, the red berets were joined by different stakeholders in the football fraternity, which included of the SA Football Players Union, SA Supporters union, artists union and the director of AmaZulu FC.

Highlights from the EFF’s organised march at department of sports, arts and culture:

We are here to reclaim our lives. #EFFSPortsArtsAndCulturePicket pic.twitter.com/g3Igq3wBQh — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 20, 2022

The people of South Africa are today marching and picketing at the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. #EFFSPortsArtsAndCulturePicket pic.twitter.com/zqtOZ0leXf — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 20, 2022

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author