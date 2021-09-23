REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Sport

Makhaya Ntini lands new job ahead of T20 World Cup

By Mbalenhle Zuma
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 02, Makhaya Ntini announces his retirement from International Cricket at Summer Place on November 02, 2010 in High Park, Johannesburg, South Africa Gerald Majola (CSA) said that Makhaya Ntini will play his last International match on the 9th January 2011 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Photo by Lee Warren / Gallo Images

Johannesburg- Former Proteas bowler Makhaya Ntini has recently landed a new job ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Ntini has been added to the SuperSport TV roster, as one of the commentators for the upcoming cricket event.

The former bowler has previously worked as a commentator at SABC but unfortunately, the SABC couldn’t broadcast all the cricket matches.

Ntini will be able to commentate for his fans all across South Africa on a regular basis.

Mfuneko Ngam and Monde Zondeki who are also former Protea bowlers will also be joining Ntini as SuperSport TV commentators.

The trio of former Proteas fast bowlers are most likely to be heard commentating again during the T20 World Cup which is set to start on the 23rd of  October 2021 at the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.