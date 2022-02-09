Major boost for Chiefs as Nurkovic, Castro tipped to feature in Nedbank Cup

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs have received a major boost with the return of their two goal-poacher stars Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro ahead of their upcoming Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash against TS Galaxy on Saturday night.

Amakhosi’s coach Stuart Baxter seems to be a happy man, finally and is looking forward to have his front row lined up with two of their top strikers after being laid off by injuries for the better part of the first stanza of the current Premiership season.

Although Castro returned last year, he has however not been able to get any match action because he has not been fully fit.

With the return of his counterpart Nurkovic, the duo hopes to reclaim their glory days that saw them lead the Glamour Boys to the 2020/21 CAF Champion League final.

Nurkovic, who has bounced back from a lengthy injury spell which saw him miss the first half of the league campaign, is reportedly not 100% fit ye, but Baxter will want to throw the talisman against this cup competition rivals Galaxy.

Speaking of his return, Nurkovic told the club’s media team that he’s excited to be back.

“I’m really happy to finally be back with the boys on the field. We’re working hard to prepare for the next match… Nedbank Cup [against TS Galaxy]. I think we are ready,” said Nurkovic.

“I am still working hard to get in the best shape as possible, where I used to be and that requires a lot of work but yeah, I will get there soon.

“So, I can’t wait to be back. I can’t wait to have our faithful Amakhosi family back at the stadiums, on the stands and everything will be alright,” added Nurkovic.

Castro also shed light on his return to the field, he said he is ready to accelerate his hunger for goals.

“I want to rekindle my to score goal and bring the winning days back at Chiefs I want make sure I still have the hunger to play for the club,” Castro said.

When asked if he has memories of TS Galaxy, which stunned Chiefs 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final back in 2019, Castro said the team has shifted their focus and are now dedicated to what they are expected to deliver at the club.

“TS Galaxy is a good team, what is important for us is to remember who we are and where we want to be,” he said.

