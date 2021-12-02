Lukhanyo Am lauded for try of the year nod

Johannesburg – The president of SA Rugby Mark Alexander has congratulated Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am for being named as one of the four nominees for the International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year award following his sublime five-pointer in South Africa A team’s victory over the British and Irish Lions series in July.

Am – who crossed the chalk after Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe produced magic by dancing his way up-field before making a well-timed off-load – was nominated for the prestigious award alongside French centres Pierre-Louis Barassi and Damian Penaud, and All Blacks lose forward Luke Jacobson.

“On behalf of SA Rugby and South Africa’s passionate rugby fans, we would like to congratulate Lukhanyo for being nominated for the International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year award,” Alexander said.

“Only four players are nominated for this prestigious award and being part of that selected group is in itself a huge achievement. It was certainly a great try and it underlined the quality of the players and skill we have.”

Voting closed last Sunday and the awards will be held virtually from December 6 to 10.

The Blitzboks beat Argentina 17-7 in the Cup semi-final yesterday to qualify for the Dubai Sevens decider. With the result, the Blitzboks not only advance to the Cup final but chalk up a record-breaking 17th consecutive win in the World Rugby Sevens series. The previous record was 16 straight victories set by the South Africans in the 2008-09 season. The Blitzboks will face the USA, who beat Fiji 21-19 in the second semi-final.

SA Rugby and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus have officially withdrawn the appeal against the ban handed down by World Rugby and apologised to referee Nic Berry. Erasmus has accepted a two-month ban from all rugby and a six-month suspension from match-day activities, which he started serving during the Springboks’ Test against England at Twickenham.

SA Rugby and Erasmus had originally intended to appeal the World Rugby’s judicial committee’s decision.

