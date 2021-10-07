Liverpool’s Mo Salah surprises Pitso Mosimane with special gift

Johannesburg – Pitso ‘Jingles’ Mosimane’s efforts are now being recognized world wide after he received a special gift from Egyptian footballer Mohammed Salah.

Jingles took to his Twitter account to showcase the gift sent through by Liverpool’s deadly striker, as part of recognising Mosimane’s good work at Al Ahly.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach said one of the greatest footballers in the world sent his signed number 10 shirt, and this came as surprise for him.

“Thank you for the #10 Jersey you sent to me. I am really humbled,” Mosimane said on his Twitter account.

“You are an idol and hope for children globally and have proven that it is possible and doable.”

Since joining the Egyptian giants, Mosimane has made a good mark in his managerial career to new heights over the past 12 months in Cairo.

He scooped over two CAF Champions League titles and led his team to the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup where they won a bronze medal.

Mosimane was earmarked to coach the Egyptian national team earlier this year.

