Ledwaba to challenge Jordaan at Safa’s next presidential elections

By Kgomotso Mokoena
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 09: Danny Jordaan and Ria Ledwaba during the South African National soccer team departure from O.R Tambo International Airport on October 09, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – The battle lines have been drawn and Safa’s next presidential elections could be one of the nastiest in the history of the association.

The gloves are off between the incumbent Danny Jordaan and vice-president Ria Ledwaba with almost a year to go before the polls in September next year.

A flurry of strong-worded letters is being exchanged between the national association and the fiery Ledwaba, the former Ria Stars owner who is facing sanctions from Safa.

Ledwaba, a trustee of the 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust, is unflinching in her pursuit to challenge Jordaan in the next electoral congress. She is also relentless in seeking an urgent meeting of all the trustees to finalise outstanding matters.

She also plans to lodge a complaint to the gender commission after national executive committee member Vincent Ramphago labelled her “this woman” in their NEC WhatsApp group. Safa hit back via CEO Motlanthe: “Your letter is an indication of your continuous disregard of the NEC decisions.”

