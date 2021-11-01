Ledwaba faces the axe as SAFA claims she is ill-disciplined

Johannesburg- SAFA will haul vice-president Ria Ledwaba over the coals when she appears before the disciplinary committee next month for putting the association into disrepute.

In a letter and the charge sheet that Sunday World has seen, Ledwaba could be facing dismissal as a member of the national executive committee (NEC).

The respected administrator seems to be a thorn in Safa’s flesh after she announced earlier this year her intent of standing for Safa presidential elections and challenging incumbent Danny Jordaan next year.

Ledwaba is also among 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust board members who are demanding answers about how some of the funds were spent and why they were removed as trustees before the trust was fully dissolved.

In September last year, Ledwaba was restored as the vice-president of the national association after a decision by Anastasia Tsichlas to withdraw from the position to make way for Ledwaba.

Ledwaba had been removed alongside fellow former Safa vice-president Gay Mokoena in June.

After she was removed‚ Ledwaba took the fight with the association to an arbitration process because she was of the opinion that it was an injustice to women in the country.

The national football association is accusing Ledwaba of misconduct by acting in breach of her duties and responsibilities as an NEC member.

“You, of your own accord, wrongfully and unlawfully convened an illegal meeting with members of Safa on 17 and 18 April 2021 … in contravention of the Safa statutes, protocols and procedures.

You have unlawfully and illegally used Safa’s artwork, trademarks and/or properties on or during June 2021 without being authorised to do so.

“You illegally created a website [using the organisation’s artwork, trademarks and/or properties] called ‘Operation Restoration’ without having the necessary authority to do so and have brought the organisation’s name into disrepute,” reads a letter that the national association sent to Ledwaba.

More charges include involving third parties without having the necessary authority, such as writing to the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa.

Ledwaba and Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe were not available to comment at the time of going to press.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena