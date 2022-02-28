Kiwi resistance frustrates Proteas

Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell mounted a crucial rescue mission for New Zealand as the Proteas continued to dominate the second Test on day two in Christchurch yesterday.

Their 66-run sixth-wicket partnership, dominated by a half-century from De Grandhomme, lifted New Zealand to 157-5 at stumps in reply to South Africa’s 364.

Playing with the lights on during a gloomy afternoon at Hagley Oval, South Africa had New Zealand at 91-5 before De Grandhomme joined Mitchell in the middle.

The burly all-rounder favoured attack as the best defence and was 54* off 61 deliveries at stumps, with the more circumspect Mitchell on 29.

After being outplayed on day one, New Zealand battled back into the reckoning on the second morning with four wickets for 60, to have South Africa 298-7 at lunch.

Two overs after the resumption, South Africa were 302-8 but then, following a 20-minute rain disruption, the momentum swung back the Proteas’ way.

Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj mounted a rollicking 62-run stand off 78 deliveries – a record ninth-wicket partnership for South Africa against New Zealand – and the visitors were back in the box seat.

When Kyle Jamieson eventually mopped up the tail, New Zealand’s situation worsened.

Kagiso Rabada removed openers Tom Latham for nought and Will Young for three.

– sacricketmag.com

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author