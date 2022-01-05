Khoza: Final decision regarding Chiefs saga remains unsettled

Johannesburg – The PSL’s head boss Dr Irvin Khoza has reiterated that the on-going crux of the matter between the league and the Kaizer Chiefs will take a lengthy time to be resolved.

Speaking during a convened media briefing on Wednesday, Iron Duke as preferably known said that, since an executive committee has rejected Chiefs’ initial request for the postponement of their matches last year, the matter is now in hands of legal departments.

“Yes, it took too long because of the complexity of the matter,” Khoza told reporters during a press conference.

“The PSL fixtures affect a lot of people and a lot of stakeholders. The PSL is a members organisation with their rules, and the spirit is that the teams must play.

“We need to make sure we accommodate the members and not just deal with the rules punitive.

“We met for the first time on 3 December as executives after we received the letter from Kaizer Chiefs about their Covid-19 outbreak,” addressed Khoza.

In early December, Chiefs was plagued with a mass outbreak of 36 positive cases for Covid-19, and this forced the club’s training ground to be shut down.

The club sent a letter to the PSL asking for a postponement of their then five last matches, as Glamour Boys, had no adequate staff and players for their remaining games.

However, the club’s initial request didn’t receive instant attention, and this forced the Amakhosi to snub their two matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

Last month on 20 December, the PSL decided to decline the Amakhosi’s request for their matches to be postponed.

“Having exhaustively considered all aspects of the matter, and the information provided, the Executive Committee today resolved that Kaizer Chiefs has not established a basis to reverse the decision of the Football Department.

“The decision of the Football Department stands, and the request to postpone Kaizer Chief’s matches for the month of December 2021 has been declined,” read the PSL’s released statement.

