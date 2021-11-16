Khama Billiat bids farewell to The Warriors

Johannesburg – Skillful player and former Players’ Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season, Khama Billiat announced his retirement from international football on Monday.

Billiat who has accumulated several accolades in his football career amongst others has represented Zimbabwe from the youth level until he proceeded to the senior level.

He made his senior debut in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mali on March 2011.

The 31-year-old Kaizer Chiefs midfielder’s retirement from the national team comes after Zimbabwe failed to reach the next round of World Cup qualifiers.

The Warriors have had it tough through the qualifiers, as they dwelled in the fourth position with only two points with no win.

Following their disappointing stint in the qualifiers, Billiat said that it’s time he calls it off from the Warriors.

“It was all a dream. When I was young, I always dreamt of representing the country, playing for the national team,” Billiat announced on social media.

The versatile midfielder’s statement further read as follows: “The dream which seemed far-fetched for a young Khama in Mufakose came when I least expected it.

“The first day I donned the Warriors badge, I vowed to enjoy myself and always lift the country’s spirits.

“Scoring a goal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals is one moment I still relive in my mind even up to date.

It is one of the special moments I have experienced wearing the coveted yellow jersey. The feeling of scoring in a packed stadium for your nation is inexplicable.”

“I have met so many teammates, coached at the national team and I appreciate every relationship I have built along the way.

By playing for the Warriors, I have improved immensely as a player [and] it is an opportunity I will forever cherish,” he added.

“Since then, he has seen several appearances with the Zimbabwe national team during the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches and various friendly matches scheduled, becoming a regular starter in the attacking midfield for the Warriors.

Billiat has had stages of his glittering, peripatetic career, and he remains a a hugely popular figure throughout his homeland, to fans of all allegiances.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba