Kaizer Chiefs confirms return to PSL fixture after Covid-19 hit

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that their next fixture against Sekhukhune United will go ahead after the club returned to training on Thursday.

The club announced on their website that they are going ahead with preparations to welcome newcomers for their maiden DStv Premiership meeting at FNB this coming Sunday, 12 December.

While the Amakhosi returns to action, the club has already missed two of their matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match! 🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Sekhukhune United

👕First Team

🗓️Sunday 12 December 2021

🏟FNB Stadium

🕞18h00

📺SuperSport PSL – 202

📢Supporters are not allowed inside or just outside the stadium #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/xzhPxaLsBe — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 10, 2021

However, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), has also made a shocking announcement, that Irvin Khoza will host a press conference on Monday for a special announcement.

According to reliable sources, it is alleged that Iron Duke, as he’s popularly known, will unpack ‘Chiefs’ no-show’ protest.

The troubled Amakhosi, will know their fate on Monday, on whether the PSL will penalise the Soweto giants for snubbing their two matches, or their letter of appeal will be in favour of the South Africa top-flight.

Although the Glamour Boys made a thrilling announcement about their return to action, the club, is under immense pressure, as some of their notable players are still battling the virus.

The club said with a sizable number of the Amakhosi ranks still in isolation, several Reserve team players who tested negative for Covid-19 have been called upon to work with the senior team members.

Apart from Covid-19 related case, the Amakhosi furthermore announced that defender S’fiso Hlanti and their striker Samir Nurković will not feature anytime soon due to long term injuries.

While Cole Alexander and Dumsani Zuma are both on suspension.

The Amakhosi will lock horns with the Ekurhuleni outfits, in their bid to collect more points to close the wider gap by the log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

The kickoff for the match is at 18:00.

