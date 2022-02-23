Chiefs, Toyota cement their partnership

A partnership between Kaizer Chiefs and Toyota South Africa has been solidified, and will result in Amakhosi displaying the car maker’s logo on their jersey.

The Soweto Giants confirmed their new sleeve sponsor on Wednesday. “Toyota South Africa Motors and Kaizer Chiefs Football Club are pleased to announce that their existing partnership agreement will now include the manufacturer’s logo on the Amakhosi jersey,” the club said in a statement.

Toyota South Africa Motors and Kaizer Chiefs Football Club are pleased to announce that their existing partnership agreement will now include the manufacturer’s logo on the Amakhosi jersey. The Toyota logo will be emblazoned on the left sleeve of the shirt#KCToyota pic.twitter.com/iu9fNZwaZ2 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) February 23, 2022

Amakhosi said the logo will be emblazoned on the left sleeve of the shirt and “will either be black, gold or white, depending on the colour of the shirt”.

South Africa’s most decorated football club added that it will start wearing the newly branded jerseys from Saturday when Chiefs take on Baroka FC in the DStv Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Leon Theron, Toyota’s senior vice-president of sales and marketing, said both parties had been working together for many years, and had agreed to come up with something that would cement their business relationship.

“Toyota and Kaizer Chiefs have been in partnership for only five years, yet it feels like we

have been on this journey for ever. It all started in 2017 when we became the official motor vehicle supplier to Amakhosi, a commitment that was meant to last three years,” said Theron.

“Fast forward to 2022, that collaboration has not waned. On the contrary, we are

solidifying our partnership.”

He further said the car manufacturer has added 10 additional vehicles to the Chiefs fleet of cars, all branded in the famous gold and black colours of Soweto Giants.

“The new deal will also have a sizeable cash component that will help the club with its day-to-day operations,” added Theron.

