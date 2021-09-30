JVW Football Club makes donation to educational charity

Johannesburg – The JVW Football Club, and its players took part in a handover ceremony where their chosen beneficiary, Action Breaks Silence, received a R21 000.00 cheque as part of a CSI initiative to give back to the community.

The handover took place at the Ikageng Orlando West People’s Centre.

JVW FC is a South African women’s football club based in Bedfordview, Gauteng. Since 2013, the club has been affiliated with the South African Football Association.

The donation was an initiative made successful by the club as well as Hollywoodbets, a Super League sponsor.

The initiative was coordinated concurrently with the return of the Hollywoodbets Super League, with the donation structured such that the team would receive R5000 from Hollywoodbets, with an incentive of R1000 per goal scored in the league during Women’s Month.

The JVW Football Club 1st team enthusiastically took to the fields and scored an impressive 16 goals, guaranteeing a wholesome rand value of R21 000 to be received by the educational charity.

Action Breaks Silence is an educational charity, established to create a world where women and girls can live their lives free from the fear of gender-based.

For the latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman