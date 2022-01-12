Justin Shonga delightful for PSL u-turn, claims Egypt became ‘nightmare’

Johannesburg – Sekhukhune United’s newly-signed striker Justin Shonga is seeing red with his former club, Ismaily SC, claiming he had a hard time at the Egyptian giants.

The Zambian international said he is delighted to have made another return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), as he feels at home to be in South Africa.

“It’s a good feeling to be back in the DStv Premiership, because here in South Africa I feel at home, is very different while I was playing at Ismaily,” said Shonga.

“Here in South Africa, I feel like this is my second home,” he added,

Shonga lashed out on the football structures of Egypt: “When I was in Egypt playing for Ismaily, the environment was not that good for my football.”

The former Orlando Pirates star parted ways with Ismaily last year in December, where he had a short-stint with the Egyptian side following his arrival in October.

Shonga was unveiled as the new arrival at BabinaNoko last year, alongside Evans Rusike and Lucky Mokoena.

NEW SIGNINGS ALERT..📝 Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signings of the following players , 1.Justin Shonga(25)-Ismaily SC

2.LuckyBoy Mokoena (28) -TS Galaxy

3.Evans Rusike (31)-Supersport United FC Babina Noko Let’s welcome our new signings #Adibahlabe pic.twitter.com/c2nxmrW5AM — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) January 11, 2022

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author