Janse van Rensburg keeping mum on his reason to snub Rugby Championship

Johannesburg – Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg will miss the upcoming remainder of the Rugby Championship after pulling out of the Boks Squad.

According to reports, Springboks’ lock player did not reveal the motive behind his withdrawal from the squad, however, it is alleged has been forced out due to personal reasons.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber detailed the reason behind Janse van Rensburg’s snub from the squad.

“It is always sad to lose a player, and especially such a good team man, but Nicolaas has personal matters to attend to, and as a Springbok family we support him,” he revealed.

He further added: “With the strict Covid-19 protocols to enter Australia, which includes a mandatory two-week quarantine, he will not be returning.”

“But we are fortunate to have depth in our touring squad as we prepare for a challenging string of matches against Australia and New Zealand in the next three weeks,” Nienaber alluded.

Boks also issued an announcement in their Twitter account:

🏉 Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg has been forced to withdraw from the Springbok squad due to personal reasons

🏉 Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg has been forced to withdraw from the Springbok squad due to personal reasons

The 27-year-old made his very first Springbok debut against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, became one one of five specialist locks in the Springbok touring squad.

He featured in for the Springboks in an encounter against the British and Irish Lions team.

Montpellier player was brought in as a replacement in their match in Cape Town, ending on the winning side as the Springboks won the game by 17–13.

In absence of vans Rensburg, Nienaber will have options of bringing the likes of Utility forwards Rynhardt Elstadt and Jean-Luc du Preez to cover lock and loose forward.

The Boks rested on Monday to recover from their previous encounter against the Wallabies where they suffered a 26-24 loss.

The Boks resumed their on-field preparations on Tuesday for Saturday’s showdown against the Wallabies at the Suncorp Stadium.

Author



Thomas Lethoba