It’s a wrap: Bra Hlompho parts ways with Sundowns after 10 years

Johannesburg – Having joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2011, Hlompho Kekana is leaving the club for greener pastures elsewhere, after his contract was terminated.

Bra Hlompho is affectionally identified for his outstanding performances since he featured for the Brazilians for such a long time.

Kekana’s journey with Masandawana ended on Thursday after the club announced that both parties agreed to terminate his contract.

During his long spell at the Chloorkop, the 36-year-old netted 28 goals in 350 games he featured for the Pretoria-based side.

The statement read as follows: “Mamelodi Sundowns and Hlompho Kekana have reached an amicable agreement to part ways. KK, as he is affectionately known, had a contract that was going to conclude at the end of the current (2021/22) season.”

🚨MEDIA RELEASE🚨 Mamelodi Sundowns and Hlompho Kekana have reached an amicable agreement to part ways. KK, as he is affectionately known, had a contract that was going to conclude at the end of the current (2021/22) season 📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns #ThankYouHlompho pic.twitter.com/l9OSr6NLRd — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 11, 2021

Although the football fraternity tends to obsess over the older players, suggesting that the end of their playing days are on the horizon.

It’s a different story for Kekana, who at the ripe age of 36, he believes he still has more time to play.

This can be recalled at the time when Masandawana proposed the Zebediela-born to hang up his boots and take over the coaching career at the club’s development section, however, the star told the managers at that time that, he doesn’t have the intention of quitting football.

It’s a known fact that Kekana’s days at the Chloorkop were numbered as he was demoted into a reserve team.

The 36-year-old struggled to make it in the first team since 2019.

As he leaves the Kabo Yellow side, he’s decorated as one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League history having won a total of eight domestic Premiership titles.

He was a key component to Sundowns, where he led the team to win the 2016 CAF Champions League title.

While playing for the national team, he set a remarkable record when he scored a shot from 65 yards against Cameroon, and his goal earned him a nomination for the FIFA Puskás Award.

