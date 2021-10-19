I’m now settled to score more goals, vows Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs center-forward Lazarous Kambole is determined to prove his worth to the Glamour Boys after scoring a ‘beautiful goal’ in the dying minutes against Chippa United.

The Amakhosi pulled a clinical 4-0 win against Chippa United on Sunday at FNB stadium, and this marked Kambole’s second goal since having joined Chiefs in 2019.

The 27-year-old player joined the Naturena side after establishing himself as one of the top strikers in the Zambian Super League, however, he failed to make a name for himself during his spell at Chiefs.

The Zambian international revealed to Amakhosi’s website that his recent goal will be the catalyst to go on and score more goals for Amakhosi.

“It is good to be back in the team,” Kambole reflected.

“To be on the scoresheet is a great feeling and I am happy for the team and I am happy for the goal.

“I am hoping that going forward I can score more goals for the team,” says Kambole.

Kambole last scored for Chiefs in August 2020, under the stewardship of former Chiefs mentor Ernst Middendorp.

With this recent goal for the season, this claim the Zambian international as a regular option for Chiefs attack, with both Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurković ruled out due to injuries.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba