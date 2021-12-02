‘I lost everything, I’m still numb’- Chippa United striker Rodney Magalela speaks out after house fire

Johannesburg – Tearful Chippa United striker Rodney Magalela has shared how it has been difficult to come to terms with the tragedy that happened to him two weeks ago, after his house burnt down.

In an interview on Robert Marawa’s sports show, Marawa Sports Worldwide, Magalela said he is still devastated and battling to cope with his terrible property loss.

Magalela’s house was gutted by a fire in his home village Mamvuka in Limpopo, and it is suspected that the fire could have been deliberately set by someone.

On Wednesday, Marawa together with the Hollywood foundation donated R100 000 to assist Ramagalela to rebuild his house.

Rama G as he is popularly known, said it’s not the first time he had to come to terms with a tragic fire, in 2019, the goal-scoring machine lost his daughter in a fire that broke out.

“In 2019 I lost my daughter in a fire. In the same year, my mother passed on. It has been difficult to be strong for my family,” said Ramagalela.

The former Black Leopards player said he doesn’t know how the fire started, and he has no one to point fingers at.

“I cannot think of anything or anyone that could have started the fire. I cannot even single out an individual,” he said.

Speaking of how he struggled to build the house, Ramagalela said it took him seven years to build the house from the foundation, and during this period he invested so much.

“Building a house takes years. I lost everything that I worked for in that fire. Everything I played for is lost. I am broken beyond words,” said an emotional Ramagalela.

He further explained that, by the time he saw the blaze, he noticed it was too late to save anything from the house.

Marawa has pleaded with good Samaritans to assist the soccer star with any form of donations during this hard time of his life.

Ramagela has since addressed that he will appreciate any kind of assistance to ensure he is able to reconstruct his home.

“I would appreciate any form of help and try to rebuild the house,” said the 32-year-old.

