‘I am not even thinking of Cosmos getting relegated’

One of the country’s most historic clubs, Jomo Cosmos, is staring extinction in the face.

Cosmos were relegated to the National First Division in the 2015/16 season but now are rock bottom and with only four rounds of matches left, they are the favourites to go down to the bottom rung of SA football in the ABC Motsepe League.

Not many clubs come out alive from that league, and the 2001/02 PSL league champions Santos FC are one of those clubs that can bear testimony to this.

Cosmos have won three of the 26 matches they have played this season, losing 11 matches and drawing 12 in the second tier of SA football.

They travelled to Thohoyandou today to face Tshakhuma FC who are also facing the relegation axe. Cosmos will then be left with three outings against TS Sporting, Platinum City Rovers, and Pretoria Callies. “I am not even thinking about Cosmos getting relegated and playing in the ABC Motsepe League,” club boss Jomo Sono opened up to the Sunday World.

“This club has a rich history and we will do everything to protect the brand. Those who watched our recent matches will tell you that we have been playing extremely well and were unfortunate to lose some of those games – in fact, we should have been hammering teams by six or seven goals.

“There are plans to survive relegation, I will not mention them because I will be giving away my strategy to our opponents. We just need a bit of luck because the boys are playing good football. It’s just that the first division is very competitive, the standards are higher than at the PSL. It’s not easy in this league. But we are not even considering relegation.”

Sono, arguably one of the best players Mzansi has produced, built the club in 1983, and is prepared to face what the future holds for the club he says he loves with all his heart. However, Cosmos is a shadow of its former self. Sono is still the owner, coach, scout, and administrator. He has been criticised for not delegating duties at the club to other people.

Cosmos was the biggest conveyor belt of talent in the 1990s. Mjomana produced superstars such as Sizwe Motaung, Phil “Chippa” Masinga, Mark Fish, Helman Mkhalele, Mark Williams, Linda Buthelezi, Innocent Mncwango, Edward “MaGents” Motale, and a host of other players that went on to represent Bafana Bafana and to play for clubs in European leagues.

Sono himself was an astute coach and he won several trophies in the 1990s and early 2000s. He also had two stints with Bafana Bafana, coaching them for the 2002 Fifa World Cup in Korea/Japan.

