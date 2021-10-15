Husband of murdered Kenyan athlete jailed over brutal killing

Johannesburg – The Kenyan police have made a swift arrest of the husband of the slain world athletics champion Agnes Tirop after she was found dead in her home earlier this week.

This comes after the country’s track federation made a devastating statement surrounding the death of the record-breaking runner, that she was stabbed to death by an unknown suspect.

However, following an investigation by the Kenyan police, it appears that the 25-year-old was brutally murdered by her husband with a knife.

Moreover, the police said when they attended to the call on the day, it was found that she succumbed to stab wounds.

Reuters reported that, on Thursday, the police arrested Ibrahim Rotich in the coastal city of Mombasa, hours after pleading with him to surrender.

Taking to Twitter, The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said Rotich was nabbed after ramming his car into a lorry, indicating he was on the verge of running away from the country.

“The suspect has been arrested and is in custody at Changamwe police station in Coast Region,” Tom Makori, sub-county police commander for Keiyo North, told Reuters.

“I can confirm now we have the main suspect in our custody.”

A two-time World Championship broke the women-only record in the women’s 10km at Road to Records Race in Germany and she also represented her country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 5000m.

Thomas Lethoba