Hug and respect melt the hearts of Sundowns die-hard fans

A heart-warming hug between Mamelodi Sundowns striker Pavol Šafranko and the club’s former captain Hlompho Kekana left fans emotional and giving praise.

In a video that went viral on social media “Bra Hlompho”, as Kekana is affectionately called in football, is seen engaging and sharing a touching gesture with the goal-poacher.

In a world full of uncertainty, be kind always pic.twitter.com/azvoRU6LG6 — Hlompho Kekana (@Hlompho_Kekana) March 4, 2022

Kekana shocked soccer fans when he cut ties with Sundowns in November 2021. He had just signed a four-year contract extension with the club. Following the announcement of his departure, Bafana Ba Style bid farewell to their long-serving captain, who helped the club lift many trophies during his spell.

Šafranko only had a short time rubbing shoulders with Kekana after he arrived at Chloorkop in July 2021.

Taking to his Twitter account, Kekana said: “In a world full of uncertainty, be kind always.”

Fans commended the respect that Šafranko displayed to his former teammate:

Aow Bathong! KK le Msafafro 🥺🤌🏽 wholesome content 🤍 — Tebo (@_Tebogotebs) March 4, 2022

Bra Hlompo you such an emotional being! You give the Warmest hugs! ❤ — Mpho-Thulare🐾 (@Mphothulare_) March 4, 2022

This is really touching 🙏 — MALCOM. LITTLE.. (@DarkJaggah) March 4, 2022

https://twitter.com/ELaundrette/status/1499686080035098624?s=20&t=uWzVdk582g0PqWMxlMlDvQ

Author