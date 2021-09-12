How Springboks will brace themselves against The Wallabies

Johannesburg – The mighty Springboks will on Sunday clash with The Wallabies in a Rugby Championship’s showdown at Robina Stadium.

In what will be a clash of the giants, South Africa will have to brace themselves for a blood-stained battle.

The Boks claimed easy victories over Argentina in their bid for the Rugby Championship, where they bagged a scrappy win in the first round with a clean sheet of 32-12.

The ill-discipline persisted in the second round where, the Boks stormed The Pumas with a score line of 29-10.

On the other hand, Australia have suffered three straight defeats to New Zealand, it is doubtful the Wallabies will have easy path when they face the Springboks.

Springboks scrum half Faf de Klerk says the team will be prepared for a true battle when they line up against their rivals.

“We are under no illusions about what a great team the Wallabies are,” said De Klerk.

He will be earning his 33rd Test cap in the upcoming encounter.

The old foes will meet for the first time since 2019 when they take the field at the CBUS Super Stadium, and while pundits may tip the Boks as favourites.

The scrumhalf further adds that, they will not take the encounter lightly to underestimate the Wallabies despite coming off from their disappointing defeats.

“Having watched their games and how close they have come to winning some of them, I think if a few things had gone their way and a few passes stuck there could have been different results,” he said.

De Klerk added: “From my personal experience of playing in Australia, it is incredibly tough and it’s always a massive physical challenge. Adding to that, the way they play these days where they almost try to run you off your feet is going to test us defensively, so it will be a tough game.

“We know we are going to get the best out of them, and we know that if we don’t bring our best, we’ll probably get a hiding in this game.

“We’ve spoken about it a lot this week, and the guys are ready for what lies ahead. We know it won’t be easy.”

De Klerk says the Wallaby’s scrumhalf Tate McDermott will be a challenge for the Boks, and said he was wary of the challenge he would pose as the team attempts to turn the corner in their season.

“McDermott is an exciting young player, who is really threatening around the rucks, and he is a good player to watch,” said De Klerk.

“That’s the kind of guy Australia wants now – someone who poses a threat. Nic White backing him up also presents a massive challenge for us on defense.”

With De Klerk back in action after recovering from the leg injury that sidelined him since the second Test against the British & Irish Lions, the nuggety scrumhalf was delighted to receive the opportunity to contribute on the field once again and said there were a few key areas he would target going into the match.

Nienaber beef squad to secure clean victory over Wallabies

Boks head coach Jacques Nienaber has made few changes on the squad to bring strong men such as Faf de Klerk, Franco Mostert and Herschel Jantjies who will be on the substitution after recovering from a hip pointer injury.

On the flank, Faf de Klerk will come as a replacement for Du Toit. Nienaber explains he brings the star for his size and work rate.

While Mostert can also move to lock at some point of the game which allows Nienaber to pick extra mobility on the bench to counter the pace and width with which the Australians play.

Backlog for Nienaber will be the missing of the versatile winger Cheslin Kolbe who will miss the encounter because of a leg injury.

However, Nienaber brings Sbu Nkosi cinto the starting line-up in a now-familiar role unlike his unual position.

Full South Africa squad to face Australia:

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse

The match kicks off at 12h05 CAT.

