How Sharks landed big fish Etzebeth

Springbok 2019 World Cup winner Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, who was part of the conversations that brought Eben Etzebeth to the Sharks, has shed further light on why the Springbok lock chose to move to Durban.

In one of the biggest rugby transfer stories of the year to date, Etzebeth signed a five-year contract with the Sharks after negotiating an early release from his contract with Toulon in France at the end of the season.

Etzebeth will be at the Sharks until 2027 and joins Bok teammates Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Thomas du Toit, Makazole Mapimpi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am, and Aphelele Fassi in Durban.

In an interview with Sport24, Mtawarira, who serves on the Sharks board, explained how they enticed Etzebeth to sign.

“He wanted to come back home, and he loved what the Sharks were doing,” Mtawarira said. “He sees the culture, he sees one of his best mates and sees himself fitting into the team like a glove.

“Siya Kolisi gave a good testimony of what the Sharks are all about, and Eben got excited. Marco [Masotti] then worked very hard to make it work for him, financially and everything else.”

– sarugbymag.co.za

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author