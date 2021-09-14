Horschel becomes second American golfer to snatch PGA Championship

Johannesburg – Potential is one thing, performance is another, this converted into a successful victory for the golfer Billy Horschel, after a superb final round at Wentworth on Sunday.

The 34-year-old hit seven birdies to wrap up 19 under par, placing him one shot ahead of England’s duo Laurie Canter, Welshman Jamie Donaldson and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat on the final leaderboard.

Expectations were astronomically high and yet, somehow, Horschel surpassed them, ushering in a new era of domination, and making his mark in the history of formidable great golfers in America.

Following in the footsteps of the legendary Palmer, he became only the second American to claim the silverware classified as the biggest triumph in the European Tour.

The legendary golfer Palmer aced the European Tour flagship at Royal St George’s in 1975.

Horschel told Sky Sports that this came as a surprising moment for him, as he could not believe he will ace PGA Championship.

“Man, I’m speechless, which is very, very rare. The crowds are unbelievable here and they supported me when I came over in 2019 and they supported me this year. To win this event means a lot,” he revealed to Sky Sports.

