Happy Jele ecstatic to extend Pirates stay

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has revealed his future plans as he is now approaching retirement age, and the Bucs skipper didn’t hesitate to say he still has more years to make his mark on the field of play.

The 35-year-old is eager to continue with his services at the Sea Robbers, and he is believed to be pushing for the club to hand him another test run for the upcoming season.

The long-serving player at the Soweto giants is on the last six months of his current contract with the club.

At the end of last season, Jele was handed a season-long contract, and it is believed that the Bucs, are not in plans of extending the star’s contract, as the club has adopted a restructuring phase, which will see several players shipping out of the Sea Robbers.

The center-back has spent a decade at Parktown and been a key part of their league title success in 2010/11 and in 2011/12.

Last year, Jele reached a 400-game milestone in an Orlando Pirates jersey, making him an influential figure in the club’s ranks.

His nickname “MaGents” originates from the former Pirates legendary defender Edward Motale. Jele went for jersey number 4 to take over the baton left by Motale, and he is determined to make his name a memorable one at the Buccaneers.

