Gamildien brace sinks Bucs’ MTN8 ship

Johannesburg – After finishing sixth in the Premiership last season to qualify for the quarter-finals of the MTN8 in over a decade, a determined Swallows FC fought hard for their 2-1 victory resulting in the elimination of holders Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

It now remains to be seen whether Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer would see out his tenure after the holders failed to successfully defend their title. Last season Pirates’ die-hard supporters clamoured for the German coach to be fired even before the campaign was out.

The Dube Birds came off the starting blocks with the intention to cause an upset by giving their original Soweto derby opponents little or no respect, throwing every arsenal at their disposal in the path of the Buccaneers.

And with the second cup competition match of the day only sixteen minutes old, Swallows top striker Ruzaigh Gamildien opened the account with a bottom left corner shot to give the visitors the lead, thereby eliciting wild celebrations from his teammates in the dugout, led by their coach Brendon Truter punching the air with joy.

Thereafter a costly blunder saw Pirates keeper Richard Ofori coming off his line to try and thwart the oncoming danger but was dispossessed and a quick thinking Dillon Solomons laid the ball onto the path of an advancing Gamildien, who doubled their lead by effortless slotting the ball at the back of the net.

But The Ghosts pulled one back when Birds keeper Virgil Vries conceded inside the penalty area following a foul on striker Deon Otto, referee Luxolo Badi did not hesitate to call for a spot kick, eliciting debate about whether it was warranted, and Kabelo Dlamini gave his side a slim hope as the scoreline stood 2-1 before the break.

In the second half Zinnbauer introduced Bandile Shandu in the place of Wayde Jooste, a man who usually digs deep but was rather subdued in this match, while his opposite number Truter threw in Matlala Makgala and pulled out Khetukuthula Ndlovu.

Pirates forward Vincent Pule was fouled by Thabo Matlaba and referee Luxolo Badi awarded a free kick just outside the box but Kabelo Dlamini made a hash of it in the when his left-footed shot flew over the cross bar three minutes from the restart.

There was drama towards the end as Pirates went searching for the elusive equaliser and got the chance when Swallows’ Musa Nyatama fouled Gabadinho Mhango for a free kick at the stroke of full time but the same Mhango’s attempt was blocked.

Xolile Mtshazo