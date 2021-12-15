Furious Kgoloko Thobejane blames players for losing out on Sundowns

Johannesburg – Baroka FC head coach Kgoloko Thobejane has reacted angrily at his players after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday evening.

Masandawana extended their winning streak after grabbing a 2-1 victory at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

With this win, the Kabo-Yellow outfits have now extended their lead on the log with a 15-point lead.

Goals from Rivaldo Coetzee and Themba Zwane guaranteed Masandawana 3 points, while the bottom-placed Bakgakga Ba Ga-Mphahlele scored a consolidation goal.

Speaking after the match, a frustrated Thobejane expressed his disappointment and took a jab at the players for failing to take advantage of opportunities they had.

“It was a problem, how can ten players be all over a team with eleven players,” Thobejane said.

“They carried on playing as they usually do despite being down a man and continued to display their power over us.

Thobejane further said that his lads failed to take an advantage of Sundowns’ 10-men, after Kermit Erasmus was shown a red card.

“From the red card we encouraged them to get on the front foot and high press Sundowns, but it’s a problem when you press as an individual and not a team.

“You can’t press as an individual where others are breaking everything. We tried to organise them but when can you do about that from the bench.

“They should organise themselves as players and not just be quiet with no communication,” added Thobejane.

Baroka had two gilt-edged scoring chances in the match. First, Mbulu had a strike, but his effort ricocheted off a teammate and landed in front of another teammate Sekela Sithole.

In other matches played on Wednesday, AmaZulu stunned Chippa United when they scored two goals to settle the equaliser with 2-2.

While in the dazzling Soweto derby, Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC also shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw.

In Peter Mokaba stadium, Marumo Gallants and Cape Town City failed to score goals, and the match ended with a 0-0 draw for both sides.

