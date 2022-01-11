Frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Man United

Johannesburg – The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has told his agent Jorge Mendes that he wants a new club, as he’s reportedly not happy with his current spell at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, the 36-year-old has expressed his frustration with Manchester United’s current rank in the league, as he had hopes that the club would have turned things around.

It is revealed that Ronaldo does not have a good relationship with the German mentor, Ralf Rangnick, who snubbed the former Portuguese in the encounter between the Red Devils and Aston Villa during the third round of the FA Cup earlier this week.

The superstar striker has played 90 minutes in all five of United’s English Premier League fixtures since Rangnick took charge of his first game as interim manager, and he has struggled to find back of the net.

Ronaldo’s previous rest came in December’s Champions League clash against Young Boys, when the Rangnick made wholesale changes for the group stage dead rubber.

The Sun further revealed that a source close to Ronaldo confirmed that the footballer is deeply concerned with what is happening at the Reds.

It is reported that Ronaldo tipped his football agent that he is seeking a move to Spain again.

“The team is receiving a lot of criticism and he knows he is regarded as one of the leaders,” source unpacked to the Sun.

“There are quite a lot of problems and Cristiano is feeling the pressure and is very stressed by the situation.

“Jorge came to see him and they spent time chatting through how things are going, what they think are the problems, how they might be solved and what the solutions may be,” the source revealed to the Sun.

Ronaldo is the Red Devils’ top scorer during this season with 14 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

