Fans might return to stadium for MTN8 final

Johannesburg – Following Bafana Bafana’s world cup qualifiers game against Ethiopia, where over 2000 spectators made a stadium return, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has hinted that plans are underway to welcome back fans to stadiums.

The PSL’s exco team met on Thursday to provide an update, that although the SA’s top flight considers a return of fans, it still maintains its decision to abide by Covid-19 protocols that echo prohibition of mass crowds.

The national sports association’s statement follows the amended Disaster Management Act by the government.

PSL Statement on the amended Disaster Management Act Regulations: pic.twitter.com/VH95QNHQ3F — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 13, 2021

“The executive council met to deliberate on the amended Disaster Management Act regulations of 11 October 2021 and identified matters that requires stakeholder engagement and clarification,” the PSL said in a released statement.

The statement also entails that the PSL engaged with SA’s football association to discuss standard procedures followed, reception of fans and tickets allocation.

“Until further notice, the PSL Covid-19 protocols continues to limit 165 persons required at the match,” the statement read.

However, the PSL eyes the MTN8 Final as a potential comeback for soccer fans, where Mamelodi Sundowns will go head-to-head against Cape Town City.

“The executive council has targeted the MTN8 final, on the 30th of October 2021, as the ideal match to test the protocols that will be put in place.

“The PSL wishes to express its appreciation to the government for making the return of supporters possible,” read the statement.

To assess the possible return of the ever-competitive DStv Premiership league games, PSL said it will be in deadlock meetings in a week’s time to seek possible alternatives.

