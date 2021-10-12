Fans, boxers fume over outcomes of bad officiating

Johannesburg – Controversial decisions are some of the saddest things that happen in boxing because fight fans have to accept an outcome when they thought they saw otherwise, leaving them shaking in disbelief.

The most recent contentious decision that left South African boxing enthusiasts with more questions than answers involved the national championship bouts between Eastern Cape and Gauteng-based fighters.

Siseko Makeleni from East London was vying for Prince Dlomo’s SA junior welterweight crown while Mpumelelo Tshabalala from Katlehong was challenging for the light flyweight national belt held by Siphamandla Baleni.

Both challengers have now written to Boxing SA asking for their championship contests to be reviewed. Tshabalala’s manager Vus’umzi Malinga believes officials robbed his fighter of an opportunity to be crowned the national flyweight champion.

Khangelani Jack, who trains Makeleni, also believes referee Simon Mokadi stole his fighter’s opportunity to be crowned national champion.

Another boxing fundi who criticised the standard of officiating locally is Andile Sidinile.

The East London-based former promoter said Mzansi officials need to be trained by an accredited body in order to up their game.

“Bad officiating is killing the sport and destroying the careers of young boxers,” said Sidinile.

“That is why local boxing has lost its appeal. Boxing SA does not have consequence management, no steps are taken against officials who make costly mistakes.

“Boxing SA, as the regulator of professional boxing in the country, needs to have an accredited body to train their officials,” said Sidinile.

BSA acting CEO Cindy Nkomo said there have not been any complaints brought to their attention, otherwise they would have attended to them as they do with other matters.

For latest sport news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Malibongwe Bhido