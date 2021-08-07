Ex-Chiefs strongman finds new home in Sekhukhune

Johannesburg – Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield strongman Willard Katsande has trekked to the north of the country to join Sekhukhune United after being off-loaded by Amakhosi just a week ago.

The Zimbabwean defensive midfielder, 35, was unveiled among a number of other new signings by Babina Noko Friday.

The Limpopo-based club has invaded the transfer marker in a big way as they prepare for their campaign in the DStv Premiership following their promotion last season.

Said Katsande about the move in an audio released by Sekhukhune: “I started training with the team today [Friday]. It’s a good feeling because I couldn’t wait to start.

“Obviously a change of environment is sometimes needed. Even if you go to a [new] school or a different job, the first day is always key to make a good impression. The welcome was good; I enjoyed myself and I am looking forward to more days like this. The team has shown me love and support.”

Katsande made his debut in the South Africa professional ranks when he was signed up by Ajax Cape Town in 2010 after a transfer from Zimbabwean club Gunners. He joined Chiefs the following season from Ajax.

He has been a pillar of strength in the Amakhosi midfield for the past ten years and is revered by opposition players for his hard tackling style of play.

“We have got exciting talent, so it’s going to be a good mix. We are going to find a good balance [with young and experienced players] and make the supporters happy.

“We are going to be competitive. Obviously, we want to work towards achieving a common goal for the team. Our supporters must keep on rallying behind the guys and we’re going to deliver. What fans can expect is 100% commitment and dedication from Willard Katsande. I promise I’ll give my all to repay the chair [Simon Malatji], who took the opportunity to bring me here.”

Other signings are Justice Chabalala, on loan from Orlando Pirates; Baroka defender Cheslyn Jampies; Blessing Sarupinda from Caps United in Zimbabwe and goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata from Zesco United in Zambia.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo