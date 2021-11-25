Ex-Barcelona star Ronaldinho could face jail time again

Johannesburg – Things are going south for the former Barcelona midfielder Gaucho Ronaldinho as he is yet again facing possible jail time following a legal fallout with his ex-girlfriend, Priscilla Coelho.

The Brazilian legend was arrested in Paraguay last year for using a fake passport, and one of the greatest of all time is set for possibly more jail time should he fail to abide by a court order.

The court has asked the skillful midfielder to settle his debt with Coelho by December 1 to avoid the seizure of his assets and possible prison time.

It is reported that Coelho was awarded around £13,500 (R287 500) in maintenance a month after arbitration as the Brazil legend’s ‘common-law wife’.

According to Daily Mail, police officials handed court summons to the player on 11 November, so that he could be made aware of the maintenance payment deadline he missed after several failed attempts to track him down.

Ronaldinho enjoyed an illustrious football career and is earmarked as one of the best players in the football era.

