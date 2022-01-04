REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Ex-Bafana star Maimane Phiri recovering well in hospital

By Thomas Lethoba
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 16: Maimane Alfred Phiri celebrates his birthday during the Maimane Alfred Phiri Games 2017 at 3 Square Grounds on June 16, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – The former Bafana Bafana marksman Maimane Phiri who was gunned down in an incident in a tavern which he owns in Alexandra, in December is recovering well since the shooting.

The football legend escaped death following the shooting spree, which saw him shot twice.

The 47-year-old was shot in the arm and leg and was then taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Phiri, who is recovering well at the hospital, is reportedly now able to stand on his feet as he has partaken in physio therapy.

According to SowetanLive, Phiri’s sister confirmed that Phiri is recovering well and the doctors are pleased with his progress and his reaction to the treatment.

Eleanor said he is still complaining of severe pains.

“He is still sleeping quite a bit at the moment because of the medication he is on, but he can walk and has even been starting physio,” she explained.

“All in all, things are going as well as can be expected and he will make a full recovery, which is obviously a big relief to the family. We are very thankful for the medical care he is receiving.”

Police have since opened a case of murder, attempted murder, and an inquest docket into the incident.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the police said this case is related to an act of domestic violence between the gunman and his partner, as Phiri was caught up in the crossfire as he tried to intervene in the spat.

