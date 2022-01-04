Ex-Bafana star Maimane Phiri recovering well in hospital

Johannesburg – The former Bafana Bafana marksman Maimane Phiri who was gunned down in an incident in a tavern which he owns in Alexandra, in December is recovering well since the shooting.

The football legend escaped death following the shooting spree, which saw him shot twice.

The 47-year-old was shot in the arm and leg and was then taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Phiri, who is recovering well at the hospital, is reportedly now able to stand on his feet as he has partaken in physio therapy.

According to SowetanLive, Phiri’s sister confirmed that Phiri is recovering well and the doctors are pleased with his progress and his reaction to the treatment.

Eleanor said he is still complaining of severe pains.

“He is still sleeping quite a bit at the moment because of the medication he is on, but he can walk and has even been starting physio,” she explained.

“All in all, things are going as well as can be expected and he will make a full recovery, which is obviously a big relief to the family. We are very thankful for the medical care he is receiving.”

Police have since opened a case of murder, attempted murder, and an inquest docket into the incident.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the police said this case is related to an act of domestic violence between the gunman and his partner, as Phiri was caught up in the crossfire as he tried to intervene in the spat.

Tjovitjo, let's pray for our legend Maimane Phiri who was shot twice in Alexandra, maybe it was inside job because he does have powerful Tounerment for empowering poor people's, Jakalas must fall, criminal must die, speedy recovery Legend Maimane Phiri, God is great, we love you, pic.twitter.com/cM4xUlwWzc — Saddam Maake (@SaddamMaake) January 4, 2022

Happy that former Bafana Bafana midfielder, Maimane Phiri @map_games is responding well to treatment after he was shot in his pub in Alexander, South Africa. He is an accomplished footballer, having played for international and local teams.#NationRising#BlackExcellence pic.twitter.com/JTLyjWndI5 — #BlackExcellence cheerleader (@Ntk_Rising) January 3, 2022

Speedy recovery Maimane Phiri — Desiree Ellis (@descaptain) January 2, 2022

