Ex-Bafana star Maimane Phiri pens down appreciation message

Johannesburg – After spending almost a month in the hospital, the former Bafana Bafana player Maimane Phiri has been discharged and has penned down a heartfelt message of appreciation to fans for the outpouring of support he received.

Phiri, who is now a businessman was shot in the arm and leg during a shooting spree that took place in Alexandra last year in December, where in the same incident, another victim was killed before the gunman turned the weapon on himself.

Ngubo as he’s popularly known, issued a statement this morning, where he applauded people around the country who kept him in their prayers.

“I just want to take this time to thank the loving people of South Africa for the well wishes, prayers and support that you have shown me and my family through the past two weeks from the bottom of my heart,” Phiri said in a letter.

“I have since been discharged from hospital and am continuing with my recovery at home surrounded by my family and close friends.

Finally, I want to send a special thank you to the medical staff of Edenvale hospital and Netcare Milpark for their outstanding work,” he said.

Maimane Phiri is out of Hospital after he was shot on 30 December 2021….Here's his statement.👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/CdPhMNCxRg — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 12, 2022

Although citizens are on deck to know what transpired on the day of the shooting, the football legend said he won’t utter any word related to the circumstance of what sparked the shooting on that day, however, he said the matter is in the hands of the police.

“I cannot say anything about the matter as it is under police investigation,” he said.

While handling the case at the time, the police confirmed they had opened a murder investigation, saying one victim was killed and two, including Phiri, were injure.

The armed assailant apparently chased his girlfriend into the tavern where Phiri and patrons were sitting.

