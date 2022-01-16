Errors and punches mar tournament

Johannesburg-South Africa’s Qatar 2022 World Cup nemesis Ghana’s frustration boiled over at the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), leading to fistic cuffs free-for-all after drawing 1-1 with Gabon in their second-round group stage match on Friday night.

After Gabon’s Jim Allevinah’s late equalizer, the Black Stars’ hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage now hang by a thread, and substitute Benjamin Tetteh was shown a red card for punching Gabon’s Aaron Boupendza during a full-time fracas that is a blemish for African football and a matter CAF must not condone.

In an unprecedented comedy of errors, Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe shocked the football world when he twice blew up for full time early – first in the 85th minute before ending the match in the 89th minute, still prematurely and walking off the pitch, with the players later brought back, although Tunisia refused to return as Mali upset them 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Today’s Afcon fixtures: Gambia v Mali (3pm); Cote d’Ivoire v Sierra Leone (6pm); Tunisia v Mauritania (6pm); Algeria v Equatorial Guinea.

