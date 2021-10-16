English Premier League: Match previews, players to watch and predictions

Johannesburg – The English Premier League (EPL) will this weekend keep fans close to the screens where sparks will fly as the EPL returns to action following the international break.

Most teams will come into this encounter with vengeance most particularly Manchester United, who were frustrated by Everton in their last match where they shared equal score sheet with The Dogs of War.

However, it won’t be an easy game for The Red Devils who will tie the knot with Leicester City, as the current top goal scorer Jamie Vardy, will be determined to help his side to reeach top ten position in the log.

This is an exclusive game where fans will be looking out for as featured players for the encounter involves around Jamie Vardy and Anthony Martial.

ONE TO WATCH: Romelu Lukaku

The current table leaders Chelsea will aim for positive results when they visit the struggling Brentford at their homeground.

The anticipated player to look out for is Romelu Lukaku who is declared fit for the encounter, coming from the international feature where he scored his 68th goal for Belgium.

Liverpool vs Watford

Having been involved in international fixture, the Brazilians duo Alisson Becker and Fabinho will miss Saturday’s action when Liverpool clash with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Speaking over the duo’s miss for the clash, Liverpool’s Jargen Klopp said the team is prepared to go to this encounter to claim for an easy victory, as he has strong feet in his squad to take charge of the game.

Battle of the titans: Leeds United vs Southampton

Leeds United will be looking to put back-to-back wins together for the first time this season, after claiming all three points on their previous game against Watford.

Whereas, Southampton will be aiming to secure their first win of the season, having only tasted victory so far in the Carabao Cup, back in August, with an eight-goal thumping of Newport County.

A win for Leeds – depending on results elsewhere – could see them go as high as 12th in the standings. A win for Southampton could take them up to 14th.

Full EPL Fixture for this weekend:

Saturday

Watford vs Liverpool – kickoff time – 13:30

Southampton vs Leeds United – 16:00

Norwitch City vs Brighton – 16:00

Aston Villa vs Wolves – 16:00

Leicester City vs Manchester United – 16:00

Manchester City vs Burnley – 16:00

Brentford vs Chelsea – 18:30

Sunday

Everton vs Westham – 15:00

Newcastle vs Tottenham Hotspur – 17:30

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace – 21:00

