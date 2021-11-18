DStv Premiership suspensions: 20 players banned this weekend

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has issued an official list of 20 players who will not be allowed to play in this weekend’s DStv Premiership fixtures.

A full roster of league matches which are scheduled for this weekend as the final stretch of the Premiership starts to heat up at both ends of the log table.

Mzansi’s football returns to action this weekend after a two-week break due to 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which triggered some tensions for other national teams with drama.

The reigning champions who are currently the table leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, have made a historical output as four of their stars will miss the action.

Their stars such as Andile Jali, Lyle Lakay, Rivaldo Kotzee as well as the country’s most blamed player for causing Bafana qualifiers mishap, Rushine De Reuck, have all picked up three yellow cards, which will see them missing the Saturday clash.

Sundowns will face Cape Town City yet again, this time in a DStv Premiership clash.

The Citizens suffered a massive blow in the penalty shoot-out during the MTN8 final to Sundowns and will look to avenge themselves in this encounter.

On their suspension list, the Citizens will be without, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thato Mokeke and Taariq Fielies.

Whereas, other teams following the Brazilians will be without their key players, followed by others with two suspensions.

The current on-form Royal AM will be without their notable star Kamogelo Mashikinya when they visit Sekhukhune United on Saturday (17:30).

SuperSport United will be without the services of Luke Fleurs who picked a red card in their clash against Royal AM in their last meeting.

Matsatsantsa will host Marumo Gallants on Saturday.

