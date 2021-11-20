Dream Come True: Sundowns Ladies are African champions

Johannesburg – Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were crowned on African champions on Friday after thrashing Hasacaas Ladies, 2-0 in the 2021 CAF Women Champions League final, silencing the Ghanaians.

Banyana Ba Style sealed a historical victory by adding a continental trophy in the Chloorkop’s trophy cabinet, following men’s team victory in 2016.

Never in the history of the African continent, has a club has snatched stars for both men and women’s teams.

They became the second club in the world to to win the men’s and women’s Champions League titles after Spanish side Barcelona.

From the present time, Banyana Ba Style and Bafana Ba Style will equally have stars on top of their badge.

The first goal came from Chuene Morifi after smashing the back of the net in the first few minutes of the encounter.

Sundowns Ladies went into the break with their handy 1-0 lead.

In bid to clinically register their second strike, a goal from Andisiwe Mgcoyi which raised eyebrows in the second half was relooked at, through the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The match official approved the goal following a VAR assassment, and this gave Banyana Ba Style a lead in the game with two goals behind the limping western African country club.

Hasaacas, who unleashed multiple substitutions in the game failed to control the game, as they hardly had the ball.

In what many could have seen in this game, Sundowns was battered with anger, and pulled a harsh revenge for their men’s national team Bafana Bafana’s controversial loss to Ghana last Sunday during the World Cup qualifiers.

The match ended with a 2-0 scoreline, and Sundowns Ladies were crowned champions.

While the country was in jovial mood, the country’s president Cyril Ramaphosa took to Twitter to congratulate Banyana Ba Style’s victory.

National congratulations to the women of Mamelodi Sundowns for your triumph in the CAF Women’s Champions League. You’ve done your club and country proud. Well done and enjoy your celebration. pic.twitter.com/YBPKHU43QG — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 19, 2021

