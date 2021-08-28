Downs’ super-sub Safranko levels matters against Arrows in MTN8 semis first leg

Johannesburg – A late equaliser from newly-recruited Mamelodi Sundowns Slovakian striker Pavol Safranko secured them a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows in the MTN8 semi-final, first leg tie at an uncharacteristically chilly Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban Saturday.

The first of the two-legged semifinal, smoothly-officiated by referee Thando Ndzandzeka, saw Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi and Co starting with the midfield-four of Andile Jali, Gaston Sirino, Thapelo Morena and Siphelele Mkhulise, with Kermit Erasmus partnering Namibian striker Peter Shalulile upfront.

Arrows’s coach Lehlohonolo Seema, roped in by chairlay Mato Madlala to replace Mandla Ncikazi, who had stepped down at the end of last season to join Orlando Pirates, gave striker and opening goal scorer Nqobeko Dlamini a starting berth together with midfielders Saziso Magawana and Lindokuhle Mtshali.

This Wafa Wafa knockout competition trophy is one silverware that has eluded Sundowns for the past 14 years from the time it was known as the Super 8, to date. Even departed former Downs tactician, the much-decorated Pitso Mosimane left the Chloorkop-based outfit last September having failed to win the title.

Abafana Bes’thende took the lead as early as the 6th minute when forward Dlamini broke away from the Downs defenders, unleashed a long range shot, beating Ugandan international and former African goalkeeper of the year Denis Onyango, who was left with no option but to watch as the ball hit the back of net.

Masandawana had the best of the first half chances, but their goalpoacher Shalulile looked like a frustrated man as he was starved of supply while receiving special attention from the Arrows defence.

Leading by a solitary goal at the break and fancying their chances of a first leg upset, Arrows must have reminisced about the last time they lifted the Wafa Wafa trophy by an emphatic 6-0 annihilation of Ajax Cape Town back in 2009.

Well, that was then. The Tshwane visiting side kept on probing in search of the equaliser and substitute Pavol Safranko was the right tonic after being introduced. He duly levelled matters in his debut appearance with only five minute to go before the final whistle.

Two weeks ago, Downs narrowly beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 after a penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 stalemate in an exciting quarter-final match that was marred by controversy after Amakhosi shot-stopper Itumeleng Khune was adjudged to have kept out Lyle Lakay’s penalty shot but replays show the ball had crossed the goal-line.

The second semi-final will see Cape Town City host Soweto’s Swallows FC as the Dube Birds travel to the Western Cape’s football mecca, the Athlone Stadium this afternoon, kick off is at 3pm.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo